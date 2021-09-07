Tears triggered at filming of stage musical ‘Come From Away’

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Many months into the global pandemic, a Broadway musical about another horrific event that shook the world brought people together. The doors of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre were cracked open for several weeks in May to film the cast performing “Come From Away,” a story about a Canadian town that sheltered air travelers after the 9/11 attacks. An audience that included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers were invited to watch on the last day of filming. The actors were greeted by cheers and applause, and they promptly burst into tears. Then it was the turn of the guests to break down, seeing their first Broadway show in over a year.