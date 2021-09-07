London honors Muppets creator Jim Henson with blue plaque

AP National News

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London has honored American Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets, with a blue plaque outside his former home in the British capital. Henson lived in London from 1979 until his death in 1990 at age 53. He was also known for his work on “Sesame Street” and “Fraggle Rock” and as the director of the 1980s movies “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth.” One of his most well-known creations, Kermit the Frog, told BBC radio thatHenson fully deserved the honor and that the puppeteer was always there to “lend a helping hand.” The renowned London blue plaque program began 150 years ago to honor the achievements of residents.