No cashiers, please: Futuristic supermarket opens in Mideast

AP National News

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East now has its first completely automated cashier-less store. Retail giant Carrefour on Monday rolled out its vision for the future of the industry in a cavernous Dubai mall. The Carrefour mini-market tucked between sprawling storefronts looks like any ordinary convenience store. But hidden among the familiar fare lies a sophisticated system that tracks shoppers’ movements, eliminating the checkout line and allowing people to grab the products they’ll walk out with. It’s dubbed Carrefour City and it’s the latest addition to the emerging field of retail automation. Major companies around the world are using artificial intelligence to cut labor costs, wipe out customer irritations and gather data.