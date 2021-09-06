Myanmar’s shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

AP National News

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military government has called for a nationwide uprising. The group’s acting president on Tuesday called for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” He called for a “people’s revolution” and asked for all soldiers and police to join the “people’s defense forces.” The National Unity Government views itself as a shadow government composed of elected legislators who were barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas.