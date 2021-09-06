Missing Virginia hiker’s body found in Glacier National Park

AP National News

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in Montana’s Glacier National Park. Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Lee Coleman of Richmond, Virginia, never returned from a solo hike from Logan Pass. She was last heard from via a text message on Aug. 30. A National Park Service statement says high winds Sunday prevented the recovery of her body from a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide. Her parents, Hal and Sharon Coleman, are leaders of the AWARE foundation, which advocates for missing people. They say they have no words to describe the grief after getting the worst possible news.