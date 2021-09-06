EXPLAINER: Argentina soccer chaos over Brazil quarantine row

AP National News

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

They were pitch intruders with a good reason, they claimed, to be confronting players only seven minutes into Brazil’s World Cup qualifier with Argentina. As Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil star Neymar watched on, the game was halted on Sunday and chaos ensued. Four Argentina players from English Premier League clubs were accused by agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, of breaching coronavirus rules by not declaring on arrival in Brazil they had been in England in the previous 14 days. Brazilian federal police said on Monday they are investigating the four players for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo. They were allowed to return to Buenos Aires on Sunday night after giving written statements.