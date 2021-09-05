Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended in coronavirus dispute

AP National News

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina’s World Cup qualifier at Brazil was interrupted after just seven minutes because of a wild dispute over coronavirus concerns and the match was later suspended. The match featuring Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Neymar was stopped when health officials went onto the pitch because of concerns over three Argentina players whom they felt should not be playing because they did not quarantine after originally coming from England. The Argentina team responded by walking off the field at NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo. The score was 0-0.