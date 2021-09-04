Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:42 am

Scratch, win, run: Italian cops seek man who snatched ticket

KEYT

ROME (AP) — Italian police were hunting for a tobacco shop owner in Naples who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer’s “scratch and win” ticket, which had won the top prize of 500,000 euros ($580,000). Italian news reports on Saturday said a day earlier an older woman had purchased the card at her local shop.  When she scratched it and saw to her amazement that she had won, she handed it to a shop employee to doublecheck. That employee then handed it to one of the owners for a final check. But news reports said he grabbed it, jumped on the scooter and fled. Police would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content