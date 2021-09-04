Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

AP National News

Associated Press

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl says she heard vehicles crashing all around the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after a highway collapsed in rural Mississippi. Seven vehicles plunged into a dark hole when the two-lane road gave way late Monday. Heavy rain was falling from Hurricane Ida. Emily Williams tells WLOX-TV that she heard screeching tires and screaming. One vehicle landed on top of her family’s pickup truck but Emily and her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, survived with severe injuries. Two people were killed and nine were injured as the vehicles crashed into the muddy pit that opened up.