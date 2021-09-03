Venezuelan government, opposition leaders continue dialogue

AP National News

By FABIOLA SANCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Government and Venezuelan opposition representatives are continuing a dialogue aimed at finding a common path out of their country’s political standoff. The groups met in Mexico City Friday, two weeks after the signing of a memorandum of understanding that marked the start of the negotiations. The delegates of President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition are expected to debate issues including conditions for fair elections and the lifting of international economic sanctions. The dialogue process is expected to last at least six months. Norwegian diplomats are guiding the discussions.