Palace: Princess Charlene of Monaco’s health ‘reassuring’

PARIS (AP) — Officials in the principality of Monaco say that Princess Charlene is in “reassuring” condition after being suddenly hospitalized with complications from a serious sinus infection. Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who has been on an extended stay in her home country of South Africa, suffered an unspecified “malaise” overnight Wednesday, the palace said. Earlier, palace officials said she was in stable condition. Princess Charlene, 43, is married to Monaco’s ruler, Prince Albert II, and they have twin children.