Match Group CEO, Bumble decry Texas law, start aid funds

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive of Tinder-owner Match Group has sharply criticized a new law prohibiting most abortions in Texas. She is setting up a fund to help any Texas-based employees who need to seek an abortion outside the states. Match Group says CEO Shar Dubey is creating the fund on her own and not through the company. Rival dating app Bumble also criticized the law and announced on Instagram it would donate funds to six organizations that support women’s reproductive rights. Both companies are based in Texas and led by women. The Texas law took effect Tuesday after the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers.