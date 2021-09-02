French children are back to school, wearing masks

AP National News

By OLEG CETINIC and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Twelve million children in France are back to school for the new academic year. They must wear a mask from age 6 as part of rules aimed at slowing down the spread of the virus in the country. French President Emmanuel Macron visited a primary school in the southern city of Marseille. He was greeted with a fist bump by children and teachers. He praised as “a victory” being able to open schools. He said “we must continue to live, educate and learn with the virus.” France’s virus situation has slightly improved in recent weeks. As in other European countries, many fear the end of the summer break will see a new surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.