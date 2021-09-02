Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall

AP National News

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

A group of election security experts is calling on California’s top election official to take an additional step to protect the upcoming gubernatorial recall. This comes after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released at an event last month sponsored by a key ally of former President Donald Trump. The experts sent the letter Thursday to the California secretary of state calling for a rigorous type of post-election audit to be conducted statewide that can help detect malicious attempts to interfere. The letter says such an audit would provide “strong public evidence” to counter any effort to discredit the outcome.