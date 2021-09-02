Biden says Ida shows “climate crisis” has struck

AP National News

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging robust federal help to the Northeastern and Gulf states battered by Hurricane Ida and for western states beset by wildfires. Biden says in a White House speech that the catastrophes serve as deadly reminders that the “climate crisis” has arrived. The president plans to further press Congress to pass his nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, the electric grid and sewer systems. The proposal intends to ensure that the vital networks that connect cities, states and the country together can withstand the increasingly dangerous weather.