After over a decade, Jane Campion returns to film

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

After over a decade away from film, New Zealand’s Jane Campion returns to the form with “The Power of the Dog,” a sweeping but intimate family drama set in the isolated hills of 1925 Montana and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. It premieres Thursday at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The story is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel about wealthy rancher brothers and the widow who comes between them. Campion, Cumberbatch and Dunst were on hand in Venice Thursday to discuss the film, which is considered a major awards contender and will hit Netflix in November.