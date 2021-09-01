Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits

AP National News

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A new Texas law allows most people age 21 or older who haven’t been convicted of a felony to carry a holstered handgun in public without undergoing any training or getting a permit. Supporters of the law that took effect Wednesday, including Gov. Greg Abbott, laud it as necessary to allow people to more easily defend themselves without government interference. But critics worry about loosening gun restrictions further in a state that has had more than its share of mass shootings. In the West Texas border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart two years ago in a racially motivated attack, people have mixed feeling about the new law.