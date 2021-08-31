South Korea bans Google, Apple payment monopolies

AP National News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s National Assembly has approved legislation that bans app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems. South Korea is reportedly the first country in the world to pass such a bill, which becomes law when it is signed by the president, whose party has backed the legislation. The tech giants have faced widespread criticism over their practice of requiring app developers to use in-app purchasing systems, for which the companies receive commissions of up to 30%. The legislation bans the requirement, which means the companies must allow alternative payment systems. It says the ban is aimed at promoting fairer competition.