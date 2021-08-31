Non-fan of R. Kelly describes still falling prey to him

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who wasn’t a fan of R. Kelly says she ended up getting exposed to a sexually transmitted disease after he enticed her to join him on the road. She testified Tuesday at the R&B entertainer’s sex-trafficking trial not using her real name. She was 19 when her older half sister invited her to a Kelly concert in San Antonio in 2017. Her sibling was a fan of his music, she said, but “I was not.” Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.