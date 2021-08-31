Skip to Content
Mississippi Sen. Wicker says he has recovered from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi says he has fully recovered from COVID-19, less than two weeks after being diagnosed. The 70-year-old Wicker says Tuesday that he’s looking forward to traveling in Mississippi this week. He’s one of three senators who announced Aug. 19 that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The others were 77-year-old independent Angus King of Maine and 69-year-old Democrat John Hickenlooper of Colorado. All three had been vaccinated. Hickenlooper said Friday that he had a mild case. King says Tuesday that he has recovered, although he didn’t feel great during the worst of his illness.

The Associated Press

