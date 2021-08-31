Mississippi highway collapses, 2 killed, at least 10 injured

AP National News

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night. Troopers told WDSU-TV that both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 26 in George County west of Lucedale collapsed. Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says the collapse is around 50 to 60 feet in length and 20 to 30 feet deep. Robertson believes torrential rains from Hurricane Ida may have caused the collapse. About 8 inches of rain fell in the area. Troopers say the drivers may not have seen the roadway in front of them had disappeared.