Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has asked the president to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop an increase number of migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government citied the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration. Poland has seen more migrants seeking to illegally cross the border in recent weeks, most of them originally from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Polish government accuses the authoritarian leader of Belarus of pushing them to Poland to create instability in the European Union. The government asked Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday to approve the state of emergency.