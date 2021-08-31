Facts about the wildfire threatening Lake Tahoe communities

AP National News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe has drawn what officials call an aggressive response to try to stop it from reaching areas, including the town of South Lake Tahoe, home to more than 20,000 people. The fire is named the Caldor Fire, after the road where it started on Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. That is about 35 miles from Lake Tahoe. The fire as of Tuesday morning spanned about 300 square miles, and there were nearly 4,000 firefighters trying to stop it. Dumping water and retardant on the fire are 25 helicopters. Airplane tankers are also being used as smoky conditions allow them to fly.