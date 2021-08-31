EXPLAINER: Details of the final version of Texas voting bill

AP National News

By ACACIA CORONADO and NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will sign sweeping changes to the state’s election code that would make it harder — sometimes even legally riskier — to cast a ballot. Both the Texas House and Senate gave the legislation final approval on Tuesday. Some of the most significant changes in the legislation concerns partisan poll watchers, the volunteers deployed by both major parties to observe voting and counting. Republicans have also written the legislation to explicitly roll back ways Democratic counties made voting more accessible during the pandemic, including drive-thru options and 24-hour polling places. The Texas bill also adds more steps and paperwork for voters who mail their ballots.