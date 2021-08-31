Brit charged in terror beheadings scheduled to plead guilty

AP National News

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — One of two British nationals charged with joining with the Islamic State group and conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria is scheduled to plead guilty to criminal charges. Federal court records show a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Thursday in federal court in Alexandria for Alexanda Amon Kotey. Authorities said he is one of four Islamic State members who were dubbed “the Beatles” by their captives because of their British accents. Kotey and another man, El Shafee Elsheikh, were brought to the U.S. last year to face charges. Nothing in the court records indicates that Elsheikh has reached a plea deal.