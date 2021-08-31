9/11 doc ‘Chief’ preserves FDNY history on screen and beyond

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary chronicles the life and 42-year career of Bill Feehan, the highest-ranking and oldest New York City fire official killed at the World Trade Center. “Chief” is airing on public television stations and in-person screenings around the 20th anniversary of the attack. It weaves archival footage of his old speeches and TV interviews with recollections from relatives and colleagues, including current commissioner Daniel Nigro and the commissioner on 9/11, Thomas Von Essen. Feehan died in the collapse of the trade center’s north tower. The 71-year-old Feehan had insisted on helping pull firefighters to safety after the earlier collapse of the south tower.