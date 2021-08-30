Judge strips unvaccinated Illinois mom of rights to see son

AP National News

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois judge has barred a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Rebecca Firlit’s lawyer says the judge, not Firlit’s ex-husband, raised the issue during a recent child support hearing for the former couple who share custody of the boy. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday that Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked the 39-year-old mother on Aug. 10 if she was vaccinated. When she said no, the judge withdrew her rights to see the boy until she gets vaccinated. Firlit says she has had adverse reactions to vaccinations and that her doctor advised her not to get a COVID -19 shot. Her lawyer is appealing the ruling.