Italian firefighters: No victims in 20-story building blaze

AP National News

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters are tackling remaining hotspots and continuing to search a 20-story apartment building in Milan that was destroyed by fire, but say there is no indication that anyone is missing inside. The fire was reported Sunday by a resident on the 15th floor, who sounded the alarm as he descended the building telling other residents to evacuate. The cause is under investigation but officials said the rapid spread was due to thermal panels covering the building. That recalls the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London four years ago that killed 72 people. The rapid spread of the flames in that blaze was blamed on the cladding on the outside of the building.