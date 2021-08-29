Global shares rise after US Fed signals low rates will stay

AP National News

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates are here to stay for some time. Shares rose in early trading Monday in Europe, while benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China finished higher. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data on China’s manufacturing sector. The rally in Asia paralleled a rise on Wall Street last week. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set records in large part because of the Fed’s massive efforts to prop up the economy.