Rhodes Scholar heading to Oxford after DACA uncertainty

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The first “Dreamer” to be awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship is finally poised to attend Oxford after years of uncertainty about whether the U.S. would allow his return home as a DACA recipient. Lawyers for Jin Park say federal immigration officials last week approved the Harvard graduate’s application to travel to England. The Rhodes Trust says it’s thrilled Park can attend the university knowing he can safely return home after. The New York resident will be joined at Oxford by Santiago Potes. The Miami resident and Columbia University graduate is just the second DACA recipient to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship.