Police: Arizona family tried to kidnap woman over dishonor

AP National News

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Peoria police have arrested six members of a family they say targeted a 20-year-old relative because they disapprove of her boyfriend, who doesn’t share their Muslim faith. Court records show the woman told police she was afraid her relatives will kill her because they believe she has brought dishonor to the family. Police believe the family wanted to send the woman back to Iraq. Police said Friday the woman, her boyfriend and his family have filed more than 20 police reports from the West Valley to Yuma alleging crimes including disorderly conduct, harassment, aggravated assault and kidnapping.