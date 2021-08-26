Tigray forces in Ethiopia support ‘negotiated end’ to war

AP National News

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Tigray forces in Ethiopia has expressed the commitment to a “negotiated end” to the nine-month war that has killed thousands and left nearly half a million people facing famine. And the United Nations secretary-general warns that “there is no military solution.” In a letter to U.N. chief Antonio Guterres ahead of Thursday’s U.N. Security Council meeting on the crisis, Debretsion Gebremichael says the Tigray side requires an impartial mediator, among other conditions. But the prospect for talks remains deeply challenging, as the United States says Ethiopia’s government has “not responded positively” to calls for talks.