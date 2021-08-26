Family, friends gather to remember slain New Orleans officer

AP National News

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family and friends of a New Orleans police officer who was shot and killed while vacationing with friends in Houston are gathering to remember him. Officer Everett Briscoe was dining in the patio area of a restaurant with Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy on Saturday when two men armed with guns demanded diners hand over belongings. When the gunmen opened fire, Riculfy was critically wounded and Briscoe was killed. A public viewing for Briscoe will be held Friday from 2-7 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans. A funeral service is planned for Saturday at the Xavier University Convocation Center.