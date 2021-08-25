Witness: R. Kelly made victims write fake blackmail letters

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has testified that R&B hitmaker R. Kelly’s forced her and his other girlfriends to write fake blackmail letters that he wanted to have in hand in case he was ever charged with sexually abusing them. One of the letters penned by the woman warned that she would accuse Kelly of rape if he broke up with her. But she testified on Wednesday that it was a ploy meant to shield Kelly. He denies any wrongdoing. The government also called a former member of Kelly’s entourage to the witness stand who said he helped recruit a pastor to perform a secret marriage ceremony for Kelly and singer Aaliyah.