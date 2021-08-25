OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry

AP National News

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

OnlyFans says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers. The company says the ban is no longer required because of assurances from its banking partners. OnlyFans had said last week that it would ban explicit content starting Oct. 1, and blamed requirements of banks and payment processors for the policy change. Many creators threatened to leave for other websites. Advocates criticized OnlyFans’ planned ban, saying it could put sex workers at greater risk if they don’t have an online outlet.