California wildfire dangers may be spreading south

AP National News

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California, where the largest fires in the state and in the nation have been. The South Fire in San Bernardino forced 1,000 people to flee the foothills northeast of Los Angeles after erupting Wednesday afternoon. By nightfall, firefighters seemed to have the upper hand. But hot weather is forecast and that could increase the fire danger, which usually hits a peak later in the fall. Meanwhile, the Caldor Fire in Northern California continues to advance on Lake Tahoe. That fire has destroyed hundreds of homes since erupting Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada.