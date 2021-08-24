Student leader slain in Colombia weeks after protests end

AP National News

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Police in Colombia say a student leader who lost an eye in clashes with police in 2018 and also participated in anti-government protests that swept the country last April and May has been slain in the southwestern city of Popayan. Esteban Mosquera was an advocate of free tuition for university students and also campaigned in his hometown of Popayan for a basic income plan for Colombia’s poorest residents. Witnesses say men on motorcycles shot him as he walked home Monday. The Interamerican Commission on Human Rights is urging Colombia’s government to promptly investigate the killing, while President Ivan Duque offered a $13,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to Mosquera’s killers.