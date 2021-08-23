James White named Detroit police chief after national search

AP National News

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

James White has been named Detroit’s police chief after serving since June 1 as an interim replacement for James Craig who retired and is looking at a possible run at Michigan governor. Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that the job now belongs to White pending approval by the City Council. Duggan was given three candidates to consider by the Board of Police Commissioners following a national search. White is the latest in the line of about a dozen Detroit chiefs since 1990. He stepped down as chair of Michigan’s Civil Rights Commission to take over as interim chief.