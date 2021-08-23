Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

AP National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say the host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Owen Shroyer hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Shroyer said on air Friday that he had to turn himself into authorities Monday morning to face federal misdemeanor charges stemming from Jan. 6. He’s scheduled to appear in federal court in Texas later Monday. Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is “obviously completely innocent of the charges.”