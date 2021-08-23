Greece wildfires: 2 new blazes break out amid strong winds

AP National News

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s fire department is scrambling firefighting aircraft and ground forces as at least two new blazes have broken out in areas already scarred by wildfires this summer. Strong winds are complicating firefighting efforts. The first broke out in the south of Evia, Greece’s second-largest island whose north was decimated earlier this month by a blaze that burned for more than 10 days. The second is burning in the Vilia area northwest of Athens. This month, which began with Greece’s most severe heat wave in about three decades, is quickly turning into one of the country’s most destructive fire seasons.