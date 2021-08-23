Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

AP National News

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ interior minister says 88 Syrians have been sent back to Lebanon after trying to reach the east Mediterranean island nation aboard two boats. Minister Nicos Nouris told The Associated Press on Monday that rescue crews continue to search for one of five men who jumped overboard after police patrol vessels intercepted their boat off Cyprus’ eastern coast. Nouris said the migrants’ return is in line with a deal that Cyprus signed with Lebanon to take back anyone trying to reach the island by boat. More than 1,337 Syrians have reached Cyprus by sea since 2019.