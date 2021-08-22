Lebanese hospitals at breaking point as everything runs out

AP National News

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health sector is a casualty of the multiple crises that have plunged the country into a downward spiral. A financial and economic meltdown has been compounded by a complete failure of the government, runaway corruption and a pandemic that isn’t going away. The collapse is all the more dramatic since only a few years ago, Lebanon was a leader in medical care in the Arab world. The region’s rich and famous came to this tiny Mideast nation of 6 million for everything, from major hospital procedures to plastic surgeries. Now hospitals are running out of basic supplies and scrambling for fuel for generators to power life-saving equipment.