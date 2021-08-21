Crews rescue residents from heavy flooding in Tennessee

AP National News

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing. Flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Houston and Montgomery and Stewart counties on Saturday evening. National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley tells The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rain fall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center. One couple was rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to get to them.