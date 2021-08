Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

AP National News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury has found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm in April 2019. Jurors returned guilty verdicts Friday on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb. Defense attorneys say police were under pressure to solve the case quickly and overlooked or ignored other possible suspects. Prosecutors presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces pointed to Isaak.