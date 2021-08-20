NATO commits to center efforts on evacuations from Kabul

AP National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers have committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the country’s takeover by the Taliban. They also insisted Friday that the new rulers in Kabul would have to make sure the nation does not become a center for terrorism. “Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations … and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” a statement from the alliance said.