J&J CEO Gorsky to step down, company veteran to lead in 2022

AP National News

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Johnson & Johnson will replace Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky with another veteran company executive starting next year. The world’s biggest maker of health care products said late Thursday that Joaquin Duato will become CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors on January 3. Duato currently serves as vice chairman of J & J’s executive committee, which involves working with the company’s pharmaceutical and health sectors and overseeing its global supply chain. The company said Duato has been with Johnson & Johnson for more than 30 years. Gorsky will become executive chairman of the company’s board.