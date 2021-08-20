Skip to Content
Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor

By RYAN J. FOLEY
Associated Press

An Iowa investigation has found that sheriff’s deputies erred when they did not investigate a neighboring county prosecutor for drunk driving after encountering her intoxicated in her car on the side of a highway one night in 2019. Critics have questioned whether assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance received special treatment in the incident, which began when her then-boyfriend called 911 to report she had fought with him on the drive home from a casino and was in a car parked along Highway 61. An inquiry by the Office of Ombudsman found Clinton County deputies ended their OWI investigation prematurely because of a misunderstanding of the law, driven by inadequate training and supervision.

