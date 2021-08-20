In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan are waiting nervously to see whether the United States will deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. U.S. helicopters are now plucking people from locations beyond the chaotic Kabul airport and its Taliban checkpoints. Time is running out ahead of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining U.S. troops. The Gulf nation of Bahrain now says it is allowing flights to also use its transit facilities for the evacuation. And the United Arab Emirates says it will host up to 5,000 Afghans “prior to their departure to other countries.”