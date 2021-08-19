Start-up US airlines say bookings sag as COVID cases rise

AP National News

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The nation’s two newest passenger airlines are showing signs of growth — raising money and announcing new destinations. But at the same time, they’re worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases, and hoping that the virus is only a short-term obstacle for their success. On Thursday, Avelo Airlines announced that it will expand in November and fly from Connecticut to four destinations in Florida. A day earlier, Breeze Airways said it raised $200 million on top of $135 million in earlier funding. But CEOs of both airlines say they’ve seen bookings dip recently as COVID-19 cases have increased sharply.