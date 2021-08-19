Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency plans to bring soil samples back from the Mars region ahead of the U.S. and Chinese missions now operating on Mars. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency plans to launch an explorer in 2024 to land on the moon Phobos to collect a small amount of soil and bring it to Earth in 2029. The rapid return trip would put Japan ahead of the United States and China despite starting later. NASA’s Perseverance rover is operating in a Mars crater that’s believed to be an ancient lake. China landed its spacecraft on Mars in May. Scientists believe some of the soil on Phobos came from Mars and it may hold clues about the Martian biosphere.